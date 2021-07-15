Realme Watch 2 Pro launching on July 23 in India

Realme Watch 2 Pro India launch is taking place on July 23. The company has scheduled the launch event for July 23 in India at 12:30 PM IST.

Additionally, Realme is also expected to launch wireless earbuds dubbed Realme Buds Wireless 2 at the event. Amazon has put up a dedicated page for the upcoming launch of the Realme watch. The India launch was also teased recently.

Realme also launched the Buds Wireless 2 neckband earphones in Malaysia previously.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Price

In the global market, the watch is priced at 74.99 Euros (approx. Rs 5400). We can expect the watch to be priced at around Rs 5,000 in the Indian market. Moreover, the watch could go up for sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The sale is kicking off on July 26.

The Watch 2 Pro comes in Space Grey and Metallic Silver colour options.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Specifications, Features

The Realme Watch 2 Pro sports a square dial with a 1.75-inch display, having a 320×385 pixel resolution. The screen has 600 nits of peak brightness and comes with 100+ watch faces.

As for the battery life, it packs a 390mAh battery claimed to offer up to 14 days of run time on a single charge with continuous heart rate monitoring.

The watch is compatible with Android (Android 5.0 and above) and iOS (iOS 11 and above). It uses the Realme Link app for pairing with Android phones and iPhones. Moreover, you also get features such as SpO2, heart rate and sleep monitoring.

Further, the watch will notify the person when it finds the wearer’s heart rate is too high. Additional features include Find Your Phone functionality, Hydration Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Camera Control and Mediation Assistant.

The Watch comes with 90 sports modes, including basketball, boxing, dancing, hiking, golf, indoor cycling, outdoor running, table tennis, and yoga.

In addition, the Watch can be used to control other AIoT devices from Realme and gets IP68 water resistance. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.