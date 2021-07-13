Realme Watch 2 Pro India launch teased

Realme Watch 2 Pro India launch has now officially been teased by the company on its forums. The smartwatch officially debuted back in May in Malaysia. The brand already has three smartwatches in India, and Watch 2 Pro will be the fourth addition to the portfolio.

A moderator on Realme’s forums made the announcement. The teaser post reveals that Shraddha Kapoor, a Bollywood celebrity, will be promoting the Realme Watch 2 Pro in India after the launch.

The teaser image also shows the celebrity wearing the watch, giving us a glimpse at what it could look like.

As the Watch is already available in other countries, the specifications of the watch are known. These should be similar for the Indian variant of the watch as well.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Specifications

The Realme Watch 2 Pro sports a square dial with a 1.75-inch display, having a 320×385 pixel resolution.

It packs a 390mAh battery claimed to offer up to 14 days of run time on a single charge with continuous heart rate monitoring. Moreover, you get to choose from 100+ watch faces on the Realme Watch 2 Pro as per your liking.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5. The watch is compatible with Android (Android 5.0 and above) and iOS (iOS 11 and above). You also get features such as SpO2, heart rate and sleep monitoring.

The watch will notify the person when it finds the wearer’s heart rate is too high. Additional features include Find Your Phone functionality, Hydration Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Camera Control and Mediation Assistant.

The Watch has 90 sports modes, including basketball, boxing, dancing, hiking, golf, indoor cycling, outdoor running, table tennis, and yoga. In addition, the Watch can be used to control other AIoT devices from Realme and gets IP68 water resistance.