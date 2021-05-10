Advertisement

Realme V25 TENAA listing suggests it could be an Oppo K9 5G rebrand

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 10, 2021 11:48 am

Latest News

Realme V25 has been spotted on the TENAA certification website which reveals it could essentially be a rebrand of the Oppo K9 5G launched in China a few days ago.
Advertisement

The upcoming Realme V25 smartphone has been spotted on China's TENAA certification site with the model number RMX3143 along with some specifications that resemble the ones present in the Oppo K9 5G that was launched last week in China. 

 

Chinese tipster known as Arsenal (translated) took to Weibo to reveal the screenshots of the TENAA listing that was published a few days ago. The Realme V25 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor which is the same one that also powers the Oppo K9 5G. 

 

The images of the phone available on TENAA show a punch-hole design on the front with a triple rear camera setup with the sensors placed below each other in a rectangular module. The device should sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display while the SoC could be paired with 12GB, 8GB and 6GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. 

 

Advertisement

The Realme V25 should further have a 64-megapixel primary camera, along with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera at the back. You could get a 32-megapixel front facing selfie shooter. It will be backed by a 4400mAh battery and could come in two colour options - black and blue. 

 

If compared, the specifications are a replica of what's found on the Oppo K9 5G which could simply mean that Realme may pull a 'rebrand and launch' move and that too in the same market in which there is already a similar phone present. 

Oppo K9 5G Specifications revealed through official listing

Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker launched with 9 hours of playback time, IPX5 rating and more

Realme C11 (2021) arrives with 8MP rear camera, 2GB RAM and more

Oppo K9 5G launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display and more

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus ZenFone 8 detailed specifications surface ahead of May 12 launch

Samsung Galaxy M11 is now receiving Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 Core update

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies