Oppo K9 5G launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display and more

Oppo has launched the Oppo K9 5G smartphone in China that comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor and a 90Hz AMOLED display. The smartphone also has 5G support and a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back.

Oppo K9 5G comes in two variants including 8GB +128GB model which is priced at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 21,600), and the 8GB + 256GB model priced at CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 25,000). The smartphone is available for preorder in the region and will go on sale from May 11 in Black and Gradient colour options.

Oppo K9 5G Specifications

Oppo K9 5G sports a 6.43-inch Samsung-made OLED display having a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 410ppi pixel density. Underneath the screen, sits a sixth-gen fingerprint scanner along with the front facing camera on the top left inside a punch hole.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. For the cameras, you get a 64MP f/1.7 primary camera on the rear coupled with an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide module, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, you get a 32MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies.

The smartphone draws power from a 4,300 mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging and Oppo claims it will go from flat to 100% in 35 minutes. The smartphone weighs about 172 grams and is just 7.9mm thick. Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.