Realme V11 5G announced with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2021 12:11 pm

Realme V11 5G comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720 x 1600 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.
Realme has announced the Realme V11 5G smartphone in China. The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, 5,000 mAh battery and a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display.

Realme V11 5G Pricing


It is priced at 1199 yuan (Rs. 13,500 approx.) for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs 1399 yuan (Rs. 15,750 approx.). Realme V11 comes in Vibrant Blue and Quiet Grey colours.

Realme V11 5G specifications


Realme V11 5G comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720 x 1600 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It has a waterdrop notch for an 8P selfie camera. The phone has a side fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone in 0.3 seconds.
 
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Realme V115G  is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI.
 
On the camera front, the phone features a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
 
Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C. The phone measures 164.4×76×8.4mm and it weighs 186 grams.

