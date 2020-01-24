  • 16:48 Jan 24, 2020

Advertisement

Realme to roll out Wi-Fi Calling to its smartphones starting this month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 24, 2020 4:16 pm

Latest News

The first phone to receive VoWiFi or Wi-Fi Calling support will be Realme X2 Pro.
Advertisement


Realme fitness band has been confirmed to launch in India in February in the latest episode of Ask Madhav. Now in the same video, CEO Madhav Sheth has also announced that Realme smartphones will get VoWiFi or Wi-Fi Calling support via an update starting from this month.

In the video, Sheth revealed that their phones will start receiving Wi-Fi Calling feature soon. The first phone to receive VoWiFi or Wi-Fi Calling support will be Realme X2 Pro. Other phones will get the update in February and March.

Here is the timeline that he shared in the video:

January

    Realme X2 Pro

February

    Realme X2
    Realme XT
    Realme X
    Realme 5 Pro
    Realme 3 Pro
    Realme 5, 5i, 5s

March

    Realme 3/3i
    Realme 2 Pro
    Realme U1
    Realme 1
    Realme 2/C1
    Realme C2

Apart from this, when asked when the Realme X50 will be available in India, Madhav Sheth had replied: “We are bringing something bigger and better for India”. He also said "Stay tuned for Realme at MWC”, which will kick-off next month. It confirms that the brand will be attending the tech show in Barcelona. As per rumours, the device launching in MWC is called the Realme X50 Pro. It is also likely that this is the device that will launch in India in place of the Realme X50.

In the video, Madhav Seth also confirmed that Realme 5i will get realme UI Android 10 update in May 2020, along with Realme 5 and 5s. He also confirmed that the popular real-time bokeh video mode that was introduced in the Realme X2 Pro phone, won't be arriving on the Realme 3 Pro.

Realme fitness band confirmed to launch in India in February

Realme Buds Air Neo earbuds surface online

Realme X2 and 5 Pro receive new update with January 2019 Security Patch

Realme XT Android 10 Update: Best Features you should know

Realme X2 Realme UI beta test applications for Android 10 are now open

Realme XT starts receiving Android 10 update With Realme UI in India

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme smartphones Realme Wi-Fi Calling Realme VoWiFi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly sport 5MP macro camera

Motorola Moto G7 Plus gets Android 10 update

Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity revealed

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies