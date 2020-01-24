Realme to roll out Wi-Fi Calling to its smartphones starting this month

The first phone to receive VoWiFi or Wi-Fi Calling support will be Realme X2 Pro.

Realme fitness band has been confirmed to launch in India in February in the latest episode of Ask Madhav. Now in the same video, CEO Madhav Sheth has also announced that Realme smartphones will get VoWiFi or Wi-Fi Calling support via an update starting from this month.



In the video, Sheth revealed that their phones will start receiving Wi-Fi Calling feature soon. The first phone to receive VoWiFi or Wi-Fi Calling support will be Realme X2 Pro. Other phones will get the update in February and March.



Here is the timeline that he shared in the video:



January



Realme X2 Pro



February



Realme X2

Realme XT

Realme X

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 5, 5i, 5s



March



Realme 3/3i

Realme 2 Pro

Realme U1

Realme 1

Realme 2/C1

Realme C2



Apart from this, when asked when the Realme X50 will be available in India, Madhav Sheth had replied: “We are bringing something bigger and better for India”. He also said "Stay tuned for Realme at MWC”, which will kick-off next month. It confirms that the brand will be attending the tech show in Barcelona. As per rumours, the device launching in MWC is called the Realme X50 Pro. It is also likely that this is the device that will launch in India in place of the Realme X50.





In the video, Madhav Seth also confirmed that Realme 5i will get realme UI Android 10 update in May 2020, along with Realme 5 and 5s. He also confirmed that the popular real-time bokeh video mode that was introduced in the Realme X2 Pro phone, won't be arriving on the Realme 3 Pro.