Advertisement

Realme to launch Realme C25 along with Realme C21 on March 23

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2021 12:32 pm

Latest News

Realme is ready to launch the Realme C25 on March 23, joined by the Realme C21.
Advertisement

Realme is adding a number of phones to its C series of smartphone lineup internationally. While there's no information if this smartphone will make its way to India, the company is launching a new phone called Realme C25 in Indonesia on 23rd of March. 

 

The launch event will take place in Indonesia and will be streamed live on the company's official YouTube channel starting 1:30PM WIB (12p.m. IST). 

Realme C25

The web page for the Realme C25 also reveals the specifications for the phone which say it will sport a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70. 

 

Advertisement

There's no information on how much RAM and storage the phone will come equipped with. Although, we do know it will feature a 48MP triple camera on the back accompanied by a fingerprint scanner and will pack a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging speeds. 

 

The company recently launched the Realme C21 in Malaysia which will also join the Realme C25 launch in Indonesia. Realme C21 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a teardrop notch on the screen to house a 5-megapixel front camera.

 

The Realme C21 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC processor with 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and has a 13MP triple camera setup.

 

In related news to Realme, the company is launching Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro in India on March 24. Ahead of the launch, Realme announced Infinity sale of its Realme 8 series, starting from March 15, 12:00 pm to March 22, 23:59 pm on Flipkart.com and Realme.com.

 

Users can pre-book the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro with an advance payment of Rs 1080 and also avail exciting gifts and offers during the purchase journey. 

Realme C21 announced with Helio G35, 5000mAh battery and more

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro Pre Order starts in India from today: How to Pre-book

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Black Shark 4 series to be announced on March 23, Pro variant to feature 108MP camera

Poco F3 and X3 Pro expected to launch at Poco global event on March 22, Poco X3 Pro price leaked

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies