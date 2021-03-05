Realme C21 announced with Helio G35, 5000mAh battery and more

Realme C21 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Realme has launched a new smartphone under its C series named as Realme C21 in Malaysia. The phone comes with a triple camera setup at the back, 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and more.

Realme C21 Price



The Realme C21 is priced at MYR 499 (approx Rs 8,900) for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model in Malaysia. The phone comes in Cross Black and Cross Blue colour options.

Realme C21 Specifications



Realme C21 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a teardrop notch on the screen to house a 5-megapixel front camera.



The Realme C21 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC processor with 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via microSD card.



Realme C21 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.



For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.



Connectivity options include a dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port and more. The Realme C21 weighs 190 grams and measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm.