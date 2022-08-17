Realme TechLife Buds T100 India launch set for August 18

Realme is all set to launch a new set of TWS earbuds in India under its TechLife brand, called TechLife Buds T100. Furthermore, the brand has also made a microsite that reveals the design and key specifications of the earbuds including a 28-hour battery life, AI ENC and more.

The Realme microsite for the TechLife Buds T100 confirms that the buds will be coming in two colour options including Black/Yellow and a completely White variant. Further, it features the latest noise reduction chip which uses an Al ENC and deep neural network that reduces the ambient noise while you’re on a call.

Next, the buds have an advanced composite diaphragm made of PEEK+TPU. The earbuds are claimed to last 6 hours on a single charge and 28 hours with the charging case. A 10-minute charge should be enough for 120 minutes of playback. Apart from this, the availability as well as pricing details for the TWS earbuds will be announced tomorrow, i.e. August 18.

In related news, Realme has also been teasing the launch of the Watch 3 Pro in India. The upcoming watch is claimed to be a flagship smartwatch and will also feature a large AMOLED display. It will come with a metal body and a physical button on the right side.

Further, there will be a small cutout which is expected to be a microphone. The wearable will also support Bluetooth calling. Lastly, the Watch 3 Pro is claimed to offer a precise GPS location. Apart from this, Realme has not revealed other details for the upcoming smartwatch. The Realme Watch 3 Pro will arrive as the successor to the Watch 2 Pro that debuted last year with a price tag of Rs 4,999.