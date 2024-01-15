Realme Takes Notes: Introduces Realme Note Series to the Smartphone Market

There have been a couple of brands which have launched smartphones under the Note series, including Samsung who phased out the Galaxy Note series in place of the foldables. Xiaomi still has the Redmi Note lineup running and the newest entrant in the ‘Notes’ segment is Realme, as the brand has announced its Note series smartphones.

The announcement was made by Realme Europe CEO Francis Wong on X, where he said, “By launching a new product line besides GT, Number and C series. One important part of realme’s product strategy in 2024: face the competition more straightly”. The official didn’t share as to when exactly one can expect the lineup to debut, aside from marking it as ‘Coming Soon’.

Realme Note Lineup: Which Could Be The First Smartphone?

As mentioned, the Realme executive didn’t share any specifics about the Note lineup. However, a recent leak from PassionateGeekz suggested that Realme’s first Note series smartphone could be called the Realme Note 50 4G. This further suggests that Realme Note series could comprise of smartphones of all segments, from budget to flagship.

According to the report, the phone is likely to launch in a select set of markets soon, which includes India. The report claims that the handset may be priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 in the country.

The report also shed light on the key specs of the handset, where the Realme Note 50 4G is expected to be powered by a Unisoc Chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM including 4GB of virtual RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It may run on Realme T UI edition for software.

The phone could sport a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD panel along with a dual rear camera unit including a 13-megapixel primary lens and a 0.8-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there could be a 5-megapixel sensor within the water-drop notch. The report did not have any further details to share.

As of now, it seems like Realme is targeting the budget and entry-level segment with the Note series. However, Realme is known for launching rebranded products and whether the Note series would see the same fate is a question that still needs to be answered.