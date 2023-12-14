Realme C67 5G Launched: What Was Realme Even Thinking?

Realme, the Chinese brand under the BBK Electronics Umbrella has launched a new handset in India in the budget price segment, called the Realme C67 5G. It gets an IP54 rated build, 33W fast charging, a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset and more. While these may seem like decent specifications, there’s a major catch you should know about. Read on to know more.

Realme C67 5G: Price, Specs

First, let’s talk about the price. The Realme C67 5G is available in two variants: 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. It’ll be available beginning December 20, 2023 at 12 noon on Flipkart and Realme’s own website. Users can get up to Rs 2,000 off using bank offer and coupon as a part of an introductory offer.

As for the specs, the Realme C67 5G gets a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable.

There is dual rear camera setup on the Realme Narzo device, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Realme Narzo smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel f/2.05 camera.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone will run on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics and IP54 rating. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth v5.2.

Realme C67 5G: Should you buy it?

If you have gone through the specs of the smartphone in detail and with attention, you may have noticed that Realme already has a smartphone with the exact same specifications and design selling in the Indian market, called as the Realme Narzo 60x 5G.

Yes, the C67 5G is a replica of the Realme Narzo 60x 5G, with the only exception being the IP54 rating which the Narzo model lacks. Apart from that, the new C-series smartphone copies everything from the Narzo model, down to the minutest details. Not only that, but the Narzo 60x 5G is currently selling for Rs 12,999 for the same 4GB + 128GB model and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

Selling the same smartphone in the Indian market under a different series with a higher price tag and the only difference being the IP rating, shows the brand is taking the Indian consumers for granted in some sense. This past whole year, Realme’s launch trends have followed a similar pattern, where it either launches a slightly tweaked version of an old smartphone at a different price tag or it debuts new variants of an old model with more RAM and storage.

At this point, we certainly can say that Realme isn’t ahead of the competition with some of its handsets in the Indian market and is falling short in terms of innovation. A recent incident that went against Realme involved its personal care accessory, the electric toothbrush. The brand all of a sudden discontinued the brush heads of a toothbrush which it is still actively selling via online retail platforms and its own website.

All evidences point towards the brand’s unwillingness to launch new and innovative products in India. It also proves that there’s no point in purchasing a smartphone at a higher price solely for the IP rating when it is already available in the market at a lower price point under a different name.