Realme Smart Cam 360° confirmed to launch in India on October 7

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 05, 2020 11:33 am

Realme will also be launching Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, Realme Smart SLED 4K TV and Realme 7i in India on October 7.
Realme has now confirmed to launch its first home security camera in India on October 7. Realme Smart Cam 360° will be launched along other IoT products.

 

The confirmation comes via Realme banner on its official website that states that the smart camera will make its debut in the country on October 7 at 12.30 PM. Realme will also be launching Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, Realme Smart SLED 4K TV and Realme 7i in India on October 7.

Realme Smart Cam 360 is said to support 1080p full-HD video recording with features like wide dynamic range and 3D noise cancellation algorithm to improve image quality. The smart camera wil have a mechanical gimbal that achieves 360-degree panoramic vision.

Realme Smart Cam 360
It is said to feature an infrared Night Vision Mode that is automatically enabled in the night. The camera has features like AI motion detection, real-time alert, and two-way voice talk enabling remote calls. It also has a physical cover for privacy.


The Realme Smart Cam 360 will also come with microSD expansion up to 128GB. Realme has four global data centres to store the recorded content that can only be accessed by Realme app. AES/TLS 1.2 encryption algorithm is used for both storing and transmission of data.

