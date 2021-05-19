Realme schedules May 24 launch event, GT Neo Flash Edition likely to launch

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition will feature a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging technology.

Realme has confirmed that it will be announcing a new smartphone on May 24 in China. The company is expected to launch the rumoured Realme GT Neo Flash.

Realme took to its Weibo handle to confirm to launch a new smartphone at 19:00 PM (local time) on the said date. The post however has not revealed which smartphone will be launched at the event but there is a high probability of Realme GT Neo Flash getting launched.

According to a recent Weibo post by popular tipster Digital Chat Station, the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition will feature a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging technology.

The Flash Edition will be the third device in the series that consists of Realme GT and Realme GT Neo. The new phone might be the GT Neo with faster charging support. The specifications of the GT Neo Flash Edition might be similar to the GT Neo except for faster charging speed.

Realme GT Neo Specifications

As a quick recap, the Realme GT Neo features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers 50% charge in 16 minutes.