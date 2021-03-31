Realme GT Neo announced with 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 1200, 64MP triple rear cameras and more

Realme GT Neo features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

Realme has today announced Realme GT Neo 5G smartphone in China. This is the first phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm SoC.

The Realme GT Neo is priced at 1799 yuan (Rs 20,145 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 1999 yuan (Rs 22,390 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and 2299 yuan (Rs 25,750 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version. It comes in Fantasy, Silver and Black colours.

Realme GT Neo Specifications

Realme GT Neo features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers 50% charge in 16 minutes.

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 158.5 x 73.3x 8.4mm and it weighs 179 grams. The smartphone also comes with dual stereo speakers, dual-mic noise reduction, Dolby Audio, and Hi-Res Audio certification.