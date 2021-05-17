Advertisement

Realme GT Neo Flash with 65W fast charging coming soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 17, 2021 2:23 pm

Realme GT Neo Flash might be the GT Neo with faster charging support.
Realme announced the Realme GT Neo back in March in China. Now reportedly, the company is said to soon introduce a new variant of the Realme GT Neo in China which might be called Realme GT Neo Flash.

 

The Flash Edition will be the third device in the series that consists of Realme GT and Realme GT Neo. The new phone might be the GT Neo with faster charging support. The specifications of the GT Neo Flash Edition might be similar to the GT Neo except for faster charging speed.

As per a new leak by Digital Chat Station, the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition will likely launch in China this month only. The tipster claims that the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition will feature a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging technology. To recall, the Realme GT Neo has a 4,500mAh single-cell battery with 50W fast charging.

 

Realme GT Neo Specifications

 

As a quick recap, the Realme GT Neo features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

 

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

 

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers 50% charge in 16 minutes.

Realme GT Neo appears on Geekbench with 12GB RAM, Dimensity 1200 SoC

Realme GT Neo announced with 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 1200, 64MP triple rear cameras and more

Realme GT Neo to launch as Realme X7 Max 5G in India on May 4 along with a TV

