Realme Race expected to launch in February

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 25, 2021 5:10 pm

Latest News

Realme Race is expected to come with a huge 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.
Realme is expected to launch its newest Realme Race in February. The phone was earlier confirmed to arrive in Q1 2021 with Snapdragon 888 onboard.

Realme China President, Xu Qi has today announced on Weibo that the Race smartphone will be launched in China after the Chinese Spring Festival, which falls on February 12. His post though has not revealed any details for the upcoming smartphone.

Realme Race is expected to come with a huge 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The device is expected to come with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM that should of course, be paired with the powerful Snapdragon 888.

Recently, the key specs of the Pro edition of the Realme Race appeared online. The Realme Race Pro is expected to feature a 6.8-inch QHD display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and 160Hz refresh rate. The device could come with a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera and two additional 13-megapixel sensors.

Realme Race Pro is said to be powered by Snapdragon 888 with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage. It may house a 5,000mAh battery with 125W rapid charging technology and run Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.

Realme Race key specifications tipped, to have a 5000mAh battery

Realme X9 Pro, Realme Race Pro Detailed Specifications tipped

