Realme X9 Pro, Realme Race Pro Detailed Specifications tipped

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 22, 2021 4:54 pm

Realme is said to be working on two Pro level devices including the Realme X9 Pro and Realme Race Pro, and both of them should be flagship - grade devices.
Realme is said to be working on the Pro versions of the Realme Race and Realme X9. And now, we have the detailed leaked specifications for both the devices where the Realme Race Pro seems to be a more higher end device than the Realme X9 Pro. 

 

The report comes from Frandroid citing internal sources that suggest the devices will launch in Q1 of 2021. Where the Realme Race Pro is to be powered by the Snapdragon 888, the X9 Pro is said to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 1200. 

 

Realme X9 Pro Specifications 

 

The Realme X9 Pro is said to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and is said to run on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. This display will have a 20:9 aspect ratio along with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

 

It should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor that was launched recently by MediaTek, making it a flagship device. This will be paired with 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is tipped to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. 

 

The optics will have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two secondary 13-megapixel sensors.

 

Read More: Realme Race key specifications tipped, to have a 5000mAh battery

 

Realme Race Pro Specifications 

 

The more powerful handset should have a 6.8-inch QHD display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and 160Hz refresh rate. The phone should be packed with a Snapdragon 888 processor along with 12 gigs RAM. This much RAM should be paired with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of RAM. 

 

The software part will be handled by Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0 and should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The triple camera setup on the back should consist of a 64-megapixel main camera, and two additional 13-megapixel sensors. 

 

There is no information regarding the pricing or global availability of the devices. 

