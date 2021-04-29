Advertisement

Realme postpones May 6 launch event in India due to Covid-19 second wave

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2021 11:28 am

The event was going to be a launch event for the Realme X7 Max, a rebranded model of the Realme GT Neo, a new Realme TV and to celebrate the brand’s 3rd anniversary.
Realme has now postponed its launch event in India which was scheduled to take place on May 6. The annocemnet comes due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

 

The event was going to be a launch event for the Realme X7 Max , a rebranded model of the Realme GT Neo, a new Realme TV and to celebrate the brand's 3rd anniversary.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth made the announcement on Twitter. “After careful consideration, #realme has decided to postpone the upcoming smartphone and AIoT products’ launch along with anniversary celebrations. In these difficult times, let’s focus on contributing as much as possible. Stay home, Stay strong! We will be back soon,” the post read.

 

 

His post however did not reveal any new launch date but keeping in mind the current situation in the country, we dont expect the launch event any time soon.

 

Realme GT Neo Specifications

 

Realme GT Neo features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

 

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a microSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers 50% charge in 16 minutes.

 

The smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

 

