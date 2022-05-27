Realme Pad X teased to launch in India soon

Realme is gearing up to launch Realme Pad X tablet in India soon. To recall, the tablet was launched in China earlier this week with 11-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 695 SoC, quad speakers, and more.

Realme VP Madhav Sheth took to its social media handles to confirm the arrival of the smartphone in the country. On its official Twitter handle, Sheth has teased the upcoming launch.

He asked his followers to retweet the tweet if they wanted the brand to launch the Realme Pad X in India. Further, he said if he gets 300 retweets, Realme will definitely bring the tablet to the Indian markets. The retweet target was soon achieved which confirms that Realme would soon launch the tablet in the country. The exact launch date is still unknown.

In addition, tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed that the Indian variant will also feature the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, just like the Chinese counterpart.

#realmePadX has been launched in China. Do you all want it to be launched in India as well?



300 retweets on this post and we will bring it to India! pic.twitter.com/28ITzZHCCy — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) May 26, 2022

Realme Pad X Specifications

The Realme Pad X sports an 11-inch LCD display with a 2K resolution. The panel has support for sunlight mode and a TÜV Rheinland-certified hardware-level blue light filter. The screen has 450 nits of peak brightness with 84.6% of screen-to-body ratio. The tablet has a 13MP rear camera and a 105° front-facing front camera for optics.

The Pad X is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM an up to 128GB of storage. The device supports virtual RAM expansion up to 5GB and internal storage expansion up to 512GB using a microSD card. Next, the screen has support for stylus input.

The tablet runs on Realme UI 3.0 for Pad which is based on Android 12. You get Quad speaker setup on the Realme Pad X that is powered by Dolby Atmos and supports Hi-res audio. The tab packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.