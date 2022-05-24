Realme C30 launch expected in India next month, storage and colour variants leaked

Earlier this year, Realme launched the Realme C31 smartphone in India. Now Realme is said to be working on its next budget phone, C30.

Realme C30 Leaks

According to the report of MySmartPrice, Realme C30 will debut in the Indian market in the month of June. Further the smartphone will come in two storage variants. There will be 2GB RAM and 32GB storage and 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage variants.

In adddition, the leaks also tells us that Realme C30 will come in three colour variants. These include Denim Black, Lake Blue, and Bamboo Green.

The Realme C30 could be a trimmed-down version of the Realme C31 that was introduced in India recently. There is no other information available about the Realme C30 right now. We expect more leaks to surface in the coming days.

To refresh, Realme launched the C31 in India in March. It is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB version. The 4GB + 64GB version costs Rs 9,999. It comes in two colour options – Light Silver and Dark Green colours.

Realme C31 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ 720×1600 pixel resolution. In addition, the display has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 269ppi, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits of max brightness, and a 88.7% screen-to-body ratio.

The phone packs an octa-core UNISOC T612 chipset. Further, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Besides, it ships with Realme UI R based on Android 11 out of the box on the software front.

For optics, there is a square-shaped triple camera module. This includes a 13 megapixels primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 0.3MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens. In addition, it also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.