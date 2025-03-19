Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launched in India: Know Details

Realme P3 Ultra 5G has been announced in India as the brand’s latest mid-ranger that comes packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset. It is also the global debut of this chipset. The device further gets a 6000mAh battery, a Sony primary camera sensor, and more.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Price, Availability

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB while the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 29,999.

The phone will be available from realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores in Glowing Lunar White, Orion Red, and Nebula Blue shades. The pre-orders for the device begin today from 2 PM. Realme is also giving some limited-time offers such as a Rs 3,000 discount with bank cards and an additional Rs 1,000 exchange offer. Moreover, buyers can also avail of a 1-year extended warranty during this period.

The company also launched the Realme P3 5G in the country a couple of days back,

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Specifications

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G sports a 6.7-inch (2800 x 1272 pixels) 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1500 nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, there’s a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with an additional 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.45 Sony sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device has stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The handset is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated and runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.