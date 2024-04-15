Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G: How strong are the Competitors?

Realme has launched the Power series smartphones in India, including the new P1 and the P1 Pro 5G. The smartphones come with 120HZ AMOLED displays along with both Snapdragon and MediaTek chips. They also support 45W Fast charging as well. The brand has also debuted the Realme Buds T110 TWS earbuds. Here’s what all is on offer.

Realme P1 5G: Price, Specs, Competitor

The Realme P1 5G comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB trims, priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively. The early bird sale for the handset begins today, April 15, at 6 PM till 8 PM, when users can get a Rs 1,000 discount on the base trim and Rs 2,000 on the top-end trim on Realme’s website and Flipkart as well. It comes in Peacock Green and Phoenix Red shades.

The Realme P1 5G gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device also gets a VC cooling system.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage which is also expandable. For optics, it comes with a 50MP Samsung JN1 f/1.88 primary camera with OIS and a 2MP f/2.4 mono sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP selfie sensor.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port, 3.5mm Audio Jack and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset is also IP54-rated.

At Rs 18,999, the handset is competing with the Lava Blaze Curve 5G which gets you a curved display along with the same storage and same RAM but faster. However, you do compromise on charging speeds as it gets 33W wired charging.

Realme P1 Pro 5G: Price, Specs, Competitor

The Realme P1 Pro 5G comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB trims, priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. The first sale for the handset begins April 30, at 12 PM and users can also get a Rs 2,000 discount on the two trims with HDFC, ICICI and SBI Band cards on Realme’s website and Flipkart as well. It is available in Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue shades.

A Red Limited Sale for the device will also be held on April 22 from 6 PM to 8 PM on Flipkart and Realme’s website where they’ll be available with a Rs 2,000 discount with any bank’s card.

The Realme P1 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment. It also has a 3D VC Cooling system.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. For optics, it comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 main camera with OIS, and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP selfie sensor.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset is also IP65-rated.

At Rs 21,999, you also get the Poco X6 5G which gets you a better chip, an almost equivalent display in terms of specs but a flat one, a larger battery and faster charging as well.