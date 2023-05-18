Realme Narzo N53 launched in India: Specs, Price

Realme has launched its second Narzo N-series device in India, called the Realme Narzo N53. The device has arrived after the Narzo N55 that was unveiled last month in the country. The new Narzo device looks similar to iPhone 14 Pro series in terms of design. Read on to know more about the smartphone.

Realme Narzo N53: Price

The Realme Narzo N53 comes in two variants in India, such as 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB which are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. The device will be available for purchase from Amazon and Realme’s own website starting May 24, 12PM in Gold and Black colour options.

There’s a special sale for the smartphone being held on May 22, from 2PM to 4PM where users can get Rs 750 off on the 64GB model and Rs 1000 off on 128GB model when using an HDFC bank card. After the special sale, the discount on the lower-end model will drop from Rs 750 to Rs 500.

Realme Narzo N53: Specifications

The Realme Narzo N53 sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution, 450 nits peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The notch on the front will house a camera sensor for selfies.

Then, it gets a rear camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie sensor on the front. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Realme device is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC under the hood paired with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm audio jack and speaker grille. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Other connectivity options include GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-SIM 4G LTE.