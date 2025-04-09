Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Launched in India

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G have been launched in India as the latest Narzo branded devices. Both the models come packed with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset under the hood and both of them run on Android 15 out of the box. Here’s everything else to know about them.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G starts at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs 21,499 and Rs 23,499, respectively. The device can be bought in Nitro Orange, Racing Green, and Speed Silver colours. The device will be available via Amazon and the Realme India website.

The early bird sale for the Pro variant will be held later today, April 9, from 6pm till midnight. It will be available from April 11 from 6pm to midnight as well. The early bird buyers will get up to Rs 2,000 discount. The company is also providing exclusive student benefits worth Rs 1,299 on the purchase of the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G.

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch (2392 x 1080 pixels) full-HD+ OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to a 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, there’s a dual rear cameras setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, OIS, paired with an additional 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. At the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.45 sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device includes 5G, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device has stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The handset is also IP66, IP68 and IP69 rated and runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

Realme Narzo 80x 5G: Price, Availability, Specs

The Realme Narzo 80x 5G costs Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version, and Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. The handset comes in Deep Ocean and Sunlit Gold shades. It can be bought via Amazon and Realme India website from April 11 in a limited time sale. Early Bird sale buyers can claim a flat Rs 1,750 Coupon Discount and Rs 250 Bank Offer.

Realme Narzo 80x 5G sports a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240hz touch sampling rate, ArmorShell Glass protection and 950 nits of peak brightness. The device comes with an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable through a hybrid slot.

For optics, it gets a dual camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter that has an 80 degree field of view and an f/2.0 aperture. The handset is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

The device runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and gets dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port for connectivity options. The handset also has a single speaker for audio and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for Biometrics.