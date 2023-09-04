Realme Narzo 60x 5G: What we know so far

Realme has just confirmed its next launch in India that is going to take place on September 6, and it will be of the Narzo 60x 5G. This will be the third launch in the Narzo 60 series by Realme, the first two being the Narzo 60 5G and the Narzo 60 Pro 5G that debuted back in July in the country. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Narzo 60x 5G.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G: Launch date, Price

The Narzo 60x 5G is going to launch on September 6 at 12PM IST. Alongside, Realme will also introduce the Buds T300. The expected price of the Narzo 60x 5G is supposed to be below Rs 20,000. However, nothing has been confirmed by the brand as of now.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G: Specifications, Design

The brand has already revealed the design of the smartphone via a microsite where the device can be seen in a green colour. It seems to have a pattern also, at the back. Further, one can notice the dual camera setup at the rear, out of which the primary camera will be a 50MP sensor.

As for the specs, the smartphone is rumoured to be a rebadged Realme 11x 5G. The confirmed design of the Narzo device does corroborate the leak. Further if that turns out to be true, the smartphone will sport a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will apparently be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There is dual rear camera setup on the Realme Narzo device, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the device could be equipped with an 8-megapixel f/2.05 camera.

Further, it could pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone will run on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, USB-C port, 3.5mm Headphone jack and Bluetooth v5.2.