Realme Narzo 50i Prime tipped to launch in India soon

Realme recently launched the Narzo 50 series in India. Now the company is said to be working on a new Narzo series smartphone which is dubbed as Realme Narzo 50i Prime. The phone will reportedly launch in India soon.

MySmartPrice, citing industry sources has claimed that Realme will debut its new Narzo 50 series smartphone in the India market in June. The exact date is not revealed yet. In addition, the report has revealed the storage options and the colour variants of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50i Prime phone.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

As per the leak, the phone will come in two RAM + storage configurations – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. Further, the leak has claimed that the phone will come in Mint Green and Dark Blue colour options. Taking note of RAM and storage options, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime is likely to be a budget device.

Apart from this, the report does not reveal any additional details of the Narzo 50i Prime. As of now, Realme has not officially announced any details on the this Realme upcoming Realme smartphone.

Meanwhile, Realme launched the Narzo 50 series in India consisting of the Narzo 50 5G and the Narzo 50 5G Pro. While the former has dual cameras, the latter has triple cameras at the back.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes in two variants where the base 6GB + 128GB variant comes at Rs 21,999 and goes up to Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

The Realme Narzo 50 5G price in India starts at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs 16,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option.