Realme Narzo 50 5G series launched in India, Watch SZ100 debuts alongside

Realme has launched the Narzo 50 series in India consisting of the Narzo 50 5G and the Narzo 50 5G Pro. While the former has dual cameras, the latter has triple cameras at the back. Alongside, Realme also launched the Watch SZ100 which comes with a 12-day battery life along with a colour display.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes in two variants where the base 6GB + 128GB variant comes at Rs 21,999 and goes up to Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The phone will be available for purchase from 12pm (noon) on May 26.

The Realme Narzo 50 5G price in India starts at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs 16,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option. It will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) on May 24. Both the smartphones will be available in Hyper Black and Hyper Blue colours and will be available through Amazon, Realme.com, and offline retailers.

The Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 carries a price tag of Rs 2,499 and comes in Lake Blue and Magic Grey colours. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from 12pm (noon) on May 22 through Amazon and Realme.com.

Launch offers on the Realme Narzo 50 5G series include a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount for customers using HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI options.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Specifications

The phone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. Further, the chipset is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card.

For the camera department, the smartphone features dual rear cameras. This consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor. In addition, for the front, the phone will have an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fueled by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging on the battery front. Besides, it runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 50 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

The phone also comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 48-megapixel Samsung S5KGM1ST primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro shooter. The device comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front for selfies.

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. Connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor that also doubles as a heart-rate sensor. You also get stereo speakers on this smartphone.

Realme Watch SZ100 Specifications

Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 comes with a 4.3cm (1.69″) large colour display with a high resolution of 240*280 pixels. Additionally, the display on the TechLife Watch SZ100 can peak upto 530 nits brightness, ensuring that the content on it is clearly visible even under direct sunlight.

It also comes with over 110+ stylish Watch faces and can deliver 12-days long battery life, subject to the usage. The watch is IP68 certified, making it water-resistant. It works as the Personal Health and Fitness Manager for users’ and ensures their wellbeing by keeping a check on users’ SpO2 level and heart rate.

It also has a skin temperature monitor. The smartwatch also comes with 24 sports modes, including dancing, riding, running outdoors, and walking, among others. It also has Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.