Realme Narzo 50 5G full specifications leaked ahead of India launch

Realme Narzo 50 5G series is teased to launch in India soon. Now ahead of launch, the specifications of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50 5G phone have leaked online. To refresh, the company has launched the Narzo 50 4G already in the country.

RMleaks, in collaboration with its industry sources have leaked the specifications of Realme Narzo 50 5G. Realme’s Narzo 50 series currently includes phones like Narzo 50, Narzo 50i, Narzo 50A and Narzo 50A Prime. However, all of them have 4G connectivity. The upcoming device will be a 5G phone possibly called the Realme Narzo 50 5G.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Specifications

As per the leak, the phone will feature a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone will pack an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The chipset will be paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For the camera department, the smartphone will feature dual rear cameras. This will consist of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition, for the front, the phone will have an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls.

On the battery front, the smartphone will be fueled by a 4800mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It is expected to run on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Meanwhile, Realme GT 2 was recently launched in India. The Realme GT 2 has been launched in two variants in India. It is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. The 12GB + 256GB version costs Rs 38,999. It comes in three colour options – Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black. It is available for purchase from Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels.

The phone packs a 6.62-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen, the Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM, Android 12, a 50MP primary rear camera and more.