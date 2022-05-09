Realme Narzo 50 5G series teased to launch in India soon

Realme is gearing up to add a new smartphone in its Narzo series in India soon. The company has officially created a landing page for the Realme Narzo 50 5G, which means we may see more than one 5G Narzo 50 phone.

In addition, the company took to its social media handles to confirm the arrival of the smartphone in the country. On its official Twitter handle, Realme India has teased the upcoming launch. However, the tweet does not reveal the exact launch date. Take a look at the teaser below:

Raise the level! 🎮



The #realmenarzo50 5G Series is coming soon, loaded with more power and sharp precision.#Mighty5GGameOn



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/lKK7mCecDi — realme (@realmeIndia) May 9, 2022

Realme’s Narzo 50 series currently includes phones like Narzo 50, Narzo 50i, Narzo 50A and Narzo 50A Prime. However, all of them have 4G connectivity. The upcoming device will be a 5G phone possibly called the Realme Narzo 50 5G.

Realme Narzo 50 5G

As per rumours, the Realme Narzo 50 5G might sport a 6.58-inch AMOLED display. It is said to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 33W charging support. The phone is also rumoured to come with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Meanwhile, Realme GT 2 was recently launched in India. The Realme GT 2 has been launched in two variants in India. It is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. The 12GB + 256GB version costs Rs 38,999. It comes in three colour options – Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black. It is available for purchase from Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels.

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Besides, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX766, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.