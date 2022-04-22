Realme GT 2 launched in India with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, price starts at Rs 34,999

Realme has today launched Realme GT 2 as the company’s latest smartphone. The phone packs a 6.62-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen, the Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM, Android 12, a 50MP primary rear camera and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme GT 2 has been launched in two variants in India. It is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. The 12GB + 256GB version costs Rs 38,999. It comes in three colour options – Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black.

The phone will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels starting April 28 at 12PM.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In addition, the smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Further, there is heat dissipation technology with stainless a steel vapour cooling chamber. It runs on the Realme UI 3.0 skin based on Android 12.

Besides, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX766, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Besides, the phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Realme GT 2 comes with Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity on the connectivity front. Further, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. In addition, you get stereo speakers.