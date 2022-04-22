HomeNewsRealme GT 2 launched in India with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 SoC,...

Realme GT 2 launched in India with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, price starts at Rs 34,999

Realme GT 2 has been launched in India today. The phone comes with Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM.

By Meenu Rana
Realme gt 2 launched

Highlights

  • Realme GT 2 debut in India
  • It features 50MP triple camera setup
  • The phone runs Android 12

Realme has today launched Realme GT 2 as the company’s latest smartphone. The phone packs a 6.62-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen, the Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM, Android 12, a 50MP primary rear camera and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme GT 2 has been launched in two variants in India. It is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. The 12GB + 256GB version costs Rs 38,999. It comes in three colour options – Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black.

The phone will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline channels starting April 28 at 12PM.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

ALSO READ: Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2s launch date set for April 29 in India: Things to Know

In addition, the smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Further, there is heat dissipation technology with stainless a steel vapour cooling chamber. It runs on the Realme UI 3.0 skin based on Android 12.

Besides, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX766, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Besides, the phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Realme GT 2 comes with Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity on the connectivity front. Further, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. In addition, you get stereo speakers.

Realme GT 2

Realme GT 2
  • ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.62-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleOnePlus 10 specs leaked: 150W Charging, Triple Cameras and More
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.