Realme Narzo 30 Geekbench listing reveals Helio G95, 6GB RAM

Realme Narzo 30 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6785V/CD SoC which will be Helio G95 chipset along with 6GB RAM.

Advertisement

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A smartphones were launched in February this year. Now the company is said to launch the Realme Narzo 30 handset this month. Ahead of its official launch, the Narzo 30 smartphone has appeared on Geekbench 5 revealing its key specs.

According to the listing, the Realme Narzo 30 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6785V/CD SoC which will be Helio G95 chipset along with 6GB RAM. The device will run with the latest Android 11 OS out of the box.

Advertisement

In terms of performance, the Narzo 30 sits between the current Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro which are powered by the Helio G85 and Dimensity 800U chipsets respectively. The phone has scored 517 points and 1,682 points in single-core and multi-cores benchmark tests respectively. The listing was first spotted by My Smart Price.

Realme Narzo 30A comes in two variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will come in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively.

Meanwhile, Realme is also gearing up to launch Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 in India on April 8. Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 will be available on Flipkart as the e-commerce platform has already started teasing the launch.

Realme C20 was the first to go official earlier this year in Vietnam. The Realme C21 was released in Malaysia while the Realme C25 was launched in Indonesia last month.