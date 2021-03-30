Advertisement

Realme C25 with 6000mAh battery teased to launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 30, 2021 1:51 pm

Latest News

Realme C25 has a 6,000mAh battery while Realme C20 and Realme C21 come with a 5,000mAh battery.
Advertisement

Realme recently in a launch event in Indonesia announced the Realme C25 smartphone. The company has now teased to launch a new C-series smartphone in India.

 

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India & Europe has teased the launch of a new C-series device in India. He has however not exactly mentioned the name of the upcoming launch though it is known that will be the Realme C25 only.

Advertisement

 

His tweet carries an image of a smartphone with a waterdrop notch display. As per the teaser, the phone will pack a 6000 mAh battery under the hood.

 

Realme has launched already launched Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 in other markets. Among these, the Realme C25 has a 6,000mAh battery while Realme C20 and Realme C21 come with a 5,000mAh battery. Hence, the company will likely launch Realme C25 only in the country.

 

Realme C25 Price

 

The Realme C25 is priced at RP 20,99,000 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and RP 24,99,000 (roughly Rs 12,550) for the 4GB + 128GB variant. It comes in Water Blue and Water Black colours.

 

Realme C25 Specifications

 

Realme C25 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

 

The Realme C25 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also support for storage expansion via microSD card.

 

Realme C25 packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

 

For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

 

Connectivity options include a dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port and more.

Realme C21 to launch on March 5, specs and renders revealed

Realme C21 announced with Helio G35, 5000mAh battery and more

Realme to launch Realme C25 along with Realme C21 on March 23

Realme C25 goes official with Helio G70, 6,000mAh battery, and 48MP triple cameras

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite key specifications tipped

Vivo Y30G announced with 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio P65 processor

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Nokia

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Nokia
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies