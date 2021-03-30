Realme C25 with 6000mAh battery teased to launch in India soon

Realme C25 has a 6,000mAh battery while Realme C20 and Realme C21 come with a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme recently in a launch event in Indonesia announced the Realme C25 smartphone. The company has now teased to launch a new C-series smartphone in India.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India & Europe has teased the launch of a new C-series device in India. He has however not exactly mentioned the name of the upcoming launch though it is known that will be the Realme C25 only.

His tweet carries an image of a smartphone with a waterdrop notch display. As per the teaser, the phone will pack a 6000 mAh battery under the hood.

Realme has launched already launched Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 in other markets. Among these, the Realme C25 has a 6,000mAh battery while Realme C20 and Realme C21 come with a 5,000mAh battery. Hence, the company will likely launch Realme C25 only in the country.

Realme C25 Price

The Realme C25 is priced at RP 20,99,000 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and RP 24,99,000 (roughly Rs 12,550) for the 4GB + 128GB variant. It comes in Water Blue and Water Black colours.

Realme C25 Specifications

Realme C25 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop notch on the screen to house an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Realme C25 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also support for storage expansion via microSD card.

Realme C25 packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options include a dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port and more.