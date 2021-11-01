Realme Narzo 20A receives Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update

Realme Narzo 20A is getting a stable version of the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update. The brand launched the phone last year in India in September with Android 10.

Realme Narzo 20A Android 11

The new build comes with version RMX2050EX_11.A.05 as announced via a community blog post. In order to get this build, users should be on firmware version RMX2050EX_11.A.31_0310 or RMX2050EX_11.A.33_0330.

The update will roll out in a staged manner, and the update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today. It will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

If no critical bugs are found after the update, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days. The update optimises performance, improves stability, and fixes known issues.

Users can head over to Settings > Software Update to check whether their device has received the update. You’ll also have the security patch level after the update.

The update brings Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 new features for Realme Narzo 30. These include the new Enhanced Dark Mode, New App Drawer, System Cloner, Quick Return Bubble, Third-party Icon Support, Redesigned Notification Panel, Improved Game Space, and more.

Specs

Realme Narzo 20A features a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. It draws power from a huge 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel retro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel snapper at the front. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Under the hood, the Narzo 20A is be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.