Realme Narzo 20A first sale to be held today at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com

Realme Narzo 20A will go on its first sale today in India. The phone will be available for consumers on realme.com, Flipkart.com today from 12 noon.

The phone was launched in India recently along with Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Realme Narzo 20. Realme Narzo 20A comes in two variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499 respectively. It will come in Victory Blue & Glory Sliver colour options.

Realme Narzo 20A features a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. The front display is also shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass. The Realme Narzo 20A runs on Android 10 and it draws power from a huge 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel retro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel snapper at the front. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.



Under the hood, the Narzo 20A is be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which can be further expanded by a microSD card up to 256GB. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C.