Realme Narzo 20 Pro first sale to be held today at 12 noon

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 25, 2020 10:35 am

Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes in Black Ninja & White Knight colour options.
Realme Narzo 20 Pro will go on its first sale today in India. The phone will be available for consumers on realme.com, Flipkart.com today from 12 noon.

 

Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. It comes in Black Ninja & White Knight colour options.

The phone was launched in India last week along with Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20A. The first sale of Realme Narzo 20A starts on September 30 at 12 PM on Flipkart while the first sale of Realme Narzo 20 starts on September 28 at 12 PM on Flipkart and realme.com.

 

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro sports a 6.5-inches FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, smooth 90Hz screen refresh rate, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery which supports 65W Super DART fast-charging.


The Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera system with a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel black and white portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. This will be assisted by a 16-megapixels selfie camera with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor at the front.

The Narzo 20 Pro runs on Android 10 with realme UI. The device is fitted with a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The phone weighs 191 grams and measures 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

