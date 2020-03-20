Realme Narzo 10 live image, price and more leaked online

Just ahead of the official launch, key details about the Narzo 10 has emerged online.

Realme just recently announced that it will be launching Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones in India on March 26. Now, just ahead of the official launch, key details about the Narzo 10 has emerged online.

As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Realme Nazro 10 will come with model number RMX2040. The tipster has also shared a live image of the upcoming smartphone. The image shows that the phone will feature a waterdrop notch design at the front and the bezels look quite slim in nature. The power on/off button is located at the right side, while the volume controls will be on the left.

Furthermore, the tipster claims that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. This is the same processor that has been used in the Realme 6i. The image reveals benchmark scores of the upcoming smartphone. The tipster further claims will start from sub Rs 15,000 segment.

Realme has already revealed that the smartphones will come gaming-centric chipsets along with 5000mAh battery with Quick charge support. The battery will deliver up to 39 days of standby time.

The brand has also teased the design of the upcoming smartphones and on closer inspection, one can see that the Realme 10 will feature a quad-camera setup, while the Narzo 10A will be loaded with a triple-camera setup. The design of the Realme Narzo 10 looks similar to the Realme 6i, which was launched in Myanmar recently.

Furthermore, the teaser reveals the smartphone will come with a large display of 6.5 inches along with an 89.8 per cent of screen-to-body ratio. That said, the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A is said to be a rebranded version of Realme 6i and Realme C3 (Indonesia version).