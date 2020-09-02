Advertisement

Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush to launch in India on September 3

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 02, 2020 11:19 am

The brand has confirmed that the upcoming toothbrush will be known as Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush.

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching a new electric toothbrush in India along with Realme 7 series. The brand has confirmed that the upcoming toothbrush will be known as Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush. 

 

The company has also revealed some features of the upcoming toothbrush. To start with, the toothbrush will be available in White and Blue colour options. The Sonic Electric Toothbrush comes with four cleaning modes including Soft Mode for sensitive teeth, Clean Mode for daily use, White Mode for deep cleaning and Polish Mode for shining teeth. 

 

The toothbrush comes with 90 days of battery life and it also supports fast wireless charging support. The toothbrush comes with a metal-free brush head, which is 3.5mm thin. It comes with Duopant Antibacterial bristles that are claimed to remove 99.99 per cent of bacteria from the mouth. The electric toothbrush comes with a sonic motor 34000 times/minute rotation. 

 

Meanwhile, the company is also set to launch Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones on September 3. The brand has also confirmed that the new series will include Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones. The teaser image also confirms that the series will come with a 65W SuperDart fast charging solution as well. The company has revealed that the 65W fast charging support will be available for the Realme 7 Pro smartphone. The brand has also confirmed that the smartphones will be available for sale on Flipkart and Realme.com

 

