Realme GT Series will be the first to update to Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

Realme UI 3.0, based on Android 12, will be launching on October 13 globally. Realme has confirmed that Realme GT series will be the first smartphone from the company to receive the stable version of the new Realme UI 3.0.

Realme will launch an Android 12 stable update for Realme GT series and more models. As per the company, users will be able to log into the Realme official community to apply for the update soon.

Realme has also mentioned that currently, Realme UI has exceeded 100 million users worldwide. The entire UI will be refreshed and the experience will be upgraded compared to realme UI 2.0.

Realme GT series in India includes the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition. Realme GT Neo2 is also launching in India soon, which could come with Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

Realme GT Neo2 Specs

The phone features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED screen with (2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with HDR10+, up to 1300 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, DC dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass5 protection.

Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo2 packs Snapdragon 870 SoC which is paired with the Adreno 650 GPU GPU. It has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 with realme UI 2.0. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W ultra-fast flash charging that offers 0 to 100% charge in 36 minutes. It includes a in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.