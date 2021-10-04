Realme GT Neo2 teased ahead of India launch

Realme GT Neo2 was recently announced in China. The phone is already confirmed to launch in India. Now Realme GT Neo2 India launch has been teased.

Realme GT Neo2 teased

A landing page of the smartphone is now live on Realme India’s website, which indicates that Realme GT Neo2 will make its debut soon in the country. We can expect the launch date to be announced soon by the company.

The microsite also confirms that Realme GT Neo2 will feature an E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is also confirmed to pack a Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood.

Realme GT Neo2 price

In China, the Realme GT Neo2 has been announced in three variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Yuan 2,499 (approx. Rs 28,500). On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 2,699 (approx. Rs 30,800) respectively. The premium variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at Yuan 2,999 (approx. Rs 34,200).

The phone comes in Black Mint, Shadow Black, and Blue colours. In India, the phone will likely be priced around Rs 30,000.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED screen with (2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with HDR10+, up to 1300 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, DC dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass5 protection.

Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo2 packs Snapdragon 870 SoC which is paired with the Adreno 650 GPU GPU. It has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 with realme UI 2.0. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W ultra-fast flash charging that offers 0 to 100% charge in 36 minutes. It includes a in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.