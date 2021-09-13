Realme GT Neo2 to launch on September 22

The successor to the original Realme GT Neo, the GT Neo2 is coming and has now been confirmed to launch on September 22 by the brand. The smartphone has appeared in TENAA, Geekbench listings so far, which have already revealed the device’s specifications.

Realme GT Neo2 will launch in China on Wednesday, September 22nd at 2 PM local time (11:30 AM IST). The launch date teaser confirms the name of the device and teases it as well with curved edges.

A recent Geekbench listing for the smartphone suggests it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor that will power the smartphone. To recall, the predecessor GT Neo had the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. In addition, the device is loaded with 12GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

Realme GT Neo2 Specifications

The Realme GT Neo2 should sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Further, the smartphone would also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Further, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Moreover, there should be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

More variants should be available at the time of launch. It could be running Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. A 64MP primary sensor should headline the triple camera setup on the back. The other two sensors could be an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro camera. A 5,000mAh battery will back it with support for fast charging.

As per the leaked renders of the Realme GT Neo2, it will come with a punch-hole design. The render shows that the phone will come in a Blue colour variant. However, the phone is also said to come in Black colour. The right edge of the phone shows a power key. The left side has volume rocker buttons.