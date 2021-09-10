Realme GT Neo2 with Snapdragon 870 SoC appears on Geekbench

Realme recently officially confirmed the fact that the GT Neo2 is on its way. But an exact launch date has not been announced. Now the Realme GT Neo2 has been spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site revealing its key specs.

The Realme GT Neo2 has appeared with its model number RMX3370 on the benchmarking site.

Realme GT Neo2 Geekbench

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor will power the smartphone. To recall, the predecessor GT Neo had the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. In addition, the device is loaded with 12GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

Moving on, the listing reveals that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. In addition, it will be likely come with Realme UI on top. The phone has received 4678 points in the single-core test and 12690 points in the multi-core test.

Before appearing on Geekbench, the handset’s render was leaked online. As per the render, Realme GT Neo2 will come with a punch-hole design. For the camera, the phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor. In addition, there is a pair of LED flashlights as well.

The render showed that the phone would come in a Blue colour variant. However, the phone is also said to come in Black colour. The right edge of the phone shows a power key. The left side has volume rocker buttons. At the top, there is a microphone, and the bottom edge has a SIM card slot, a microphone, a USB-C port, and a speaker grille.

Specifications (Rumoured)

The Realme GT Neo2 is said to come with a 6.62-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Further, the smartphone would also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Further, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Moreover, there should be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

More variants should be available at the time of launch. It should run Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. A 64MP primary sensor should headline the triple camera setup on the back. The other two sensors could be an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro camera. A 5,000mAh battery will back it with support for fast charging.