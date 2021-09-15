Realme GT Neo2 confirmed to pack Snapdragon 870 chipset, 5,000mAh battery

Realme GT Neo2 is set to launch on September 22 in China on Wednesday, at 2 PM local time (11:30 AM IST). The Realme GT Neo2 chipset and battery details have now been confirmed by the company ahead of the launch.

Realme GT Neo2 Chipset

Realme has confirmed the processor and battery capacity of the Neo2 in a post via Weibo. For the processor, Realme GT Neo2 will be featuring the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

As for battery details, the phone will be fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Realme claims that its big battery can charge completely in just 36 minutes.

Yesterday, a Black Mint colour option of GT Neo2 was officially teased. As per the teaser, the phone has a light green rear panel with a black stripe that runs vertically on the right side with the Realme logo. In addition, there is another thin strip parallel to this black stripe with the “dare to leap” branding.

A recent Geekbench listing for the smartphone suggests it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor that will power the smartphone. To recall, the predecessor GT Neo had the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. In addition, the device is loaded with 12GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

Specifications (Rumoured)

The Realme GT Neo2 should sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Further, the smartphone would also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Further, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Moreover, there should be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

More variants should be available at the time of launch. It could be running Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. A 64MP primary sensor should headline the triple camera setup on the back. The other two sensors could be an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro camera. A 5,000mAh battery will back it with support for fast charging.

As per the leaked renders of the Realme GT Neo2, it will come with a punch-hole design. The render shows that the phone will come in a Blue colour variant. However, the phone is also said to come in Black colour. The right edge of the phone shows a power key. The left side has volume rocker buttons.