Realme GT Neo2 Black Mint colour variant teased ahead of launch

Realme GT Neo2 is to launch on September 22 in China on Wednesday, September 22nd at 2 PM local time (11:30 AM IST). Now ahead of the launch, a Black Mint colour option of GT Neo2 has been officially teased.

Realme GT Neo2 Black Mint

The company on Weibo has shared a teaser revealing the new colour option. As per the teaser, the phone has a light green rear panel with a black stripe that runs vertically on the right side with the Realme logo. In addition, there is another thin strip parallel to this black stripe with the “dare to leap” branding.

The teaser also shows the camera design of the upcoming Realme smartphone. It shows two flash modules and a triple camera setup. The phone has a 64MP primary sensor.

A recent Geekbench listing for the smartphone suggests it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor that will power the smartphone. To recall, the predecessor GT Neo had the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. In addition, the device is loaded with 12GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

Realme GT Neo2 Specifications

The Realme GT Neo2 should sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Further, the smartphone would also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Further, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Moreover, there should be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

More variants should be available at the time of launch. It could be running Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. A 64MP primary sensor should headline the triple camera setup on the back. The other two sensors could be an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro camera. A 5,000mAh battery will back it with support for fast charging.

As per the leaked renders of the Realme GT Neo2, it will come with a punch-hole design. The render shows that the phone will come in a Blue colour variant. However, the phone is also said to come in Black colour. The right edge of the phone shows a power key. The left side has volume rocker buttons.