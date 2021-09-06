Realme GT Neo2 confirmed, could launch this month

The next generation of Realme GT Neo smartphone was recently spotted on TENAA, and its design has also been leaked. The brand itself has now confirmed the Realme GT Neo2, and the launch is expected as soon as this month.

Realme took to Weibo and confirmed that GT Neo2 exists. The brand says it’s coming soon, but as the smartphone has appeared in multiple leaks and is now an official confirmation, we can expect the launch later this month in China. The smartphone with model number RMX3370 was spotted on TENAA last month.

Realme GT Neo2 Specifications (Rumoured)

The Realme GT Neo2 should sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Further, the smartphone would also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Further, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Moreover, there should be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

More variants should be available at the time of launch. It could be running Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. A 64MP primary sensor should headline the triple camera setup on the back. The other two sensors could be an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro camera. A 5,000mAh battery will back it with support for fast charging.

This very same smartphone could arrive as Realme GT Neo Gaming in other regions. The leak comes from a tipster on Twitter, as per which the GT Neo Gaming will have a gaming design. He even revealed a poster for the smartphone, which shows a similar design to the leaked GT Neo2 but with RGB lights in the camera array.

The phone will further get a 64MP triple camera setup along with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. In addition, it is expected to arrive in two storage variants.