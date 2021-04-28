Advertisement

Realme GT Neo to launch as Realme X7 Max 5G in India on May 4 along with a TV

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 28, 2021 11:41 am

Latest News

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the brand will be bringing a Dimensity 1200 powered smartphone to India on May 4. A TV is also said to tag along with the smartphone

Realme phone launches in India have been picking up lately and it seems like the next phone to arrive in India by the brand will be the first phone in India to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The launch date for the new phone is set for May 4th, the date on which the company will celebrate its three-year anniversary. 

 

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed the date of the event through the latest in the "Ask Madhav" video series on YouTube, and he mentions that Realme will be bringing India's first smartphone with a Dimensity 1200 chipset powering it. He also says that we can expect a new Cinema Experience that will come with "hands-free voice control along with Dolby Vision and Audio experience" which points towards a new TV.

 

The same news was confirmed earlier this month through Realme’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Francis Wong when he confirmed that the company will launch its next flagship during its third anniversary celebration. However, he did not reveal the name of the upcoming device. 

 

Realme's first device to use the Dimensity 1200 SoC in China is the Realme GT Neo and it seems like we can certainly expect the same smartphone to launch in India next month. 

 

Realme GT Neo Specifications 

 

Realme GT Neo

 

Realme GT Neo features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. 

 

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers 50% charge in 16 minutes.

 

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter. 

 

On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 158.5 x 73.3x 8.4mm and it weighs 179 grams. The smartphone also comes with dual stereo speakers, dual-mic noise reduction, Dolby Audio, and Hi-Res Audio certification.

Realme GT Neo specifications leaked, launch in India imminent

Realme GT Neo appears on Geekbench with 12GB RAM, Dimensity 1200 SoC

Realme GT Neo announced with 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 1200, 64MP triple rear cameras and more

Realme GT series to launch in India next month

Latest News from Realme

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 6, 6T receive new OxygenOS update with April Android security patch

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition launched with retractable shoulder buttons, JBL tuned speakers and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies