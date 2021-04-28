Realme GT Neo to launch as Realme X7 Max 5G in India on May 4 along with a TV

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the brand will be bringing a Dimensity 1200 powered smartphone to India on May 4. A TV is also said to tag along with the smartphone

Realme phone launches in India have been picking up lately and it seems like the next phone to arrive in India by the brand will be the first phone in India to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The launch date for the new phone is set for May 4th, the date on which the company will celebrate its three-year anniversary.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed the date of the event through the latest in the "Ask Madhav" video series on YouTube, and he mentions that Realme will be bringing India's first smartphone with a Dimensity 1200 chipset powering it. He also says that we can expect a new Cinema Experience that will come with "hands-free voice control along with Dolby Vision and Audio experience" which points towards a new TV.

The same news was confirmed earlier this month through Realme’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Francis Wong when he confirmed that the company will launch its next flagship during its third anniversary celebration. However, he did not reveal the name of the upcoming device.

Realme's first device to use the Dimensity 1200 SoC in China is the Realme GT Neo and it seems like we can certainly expect the same smartphone to launch in India next month.

Realme GT Neo Specifications

Realme GT Neo features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers 50% charge in 16 minutes.

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 158.5 x 73.3x 8.4mm and it weighs 179 grams. The smartphone also comes with dual stereo speakers, dual-mic noise reduction, Dolby Audio, and Hi-Res Audio certification.