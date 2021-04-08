Advertisement

Realme GT series to launch in India next month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 08, 2021 11:19 am

Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes.
Realme GT series was launched in China last month. The series is now confirmed to launch in India early next month.

 

According to a new TechRadar report, Realme’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Francis Wong confirmed that the company will launch its next flagship during its third anniversary celebration. However, he did not reveal the name of the upcoming device.

Wong hinted about the launch at the “Know your Realmers” series when a community member asked him about his daily driver. He said “wish I could tell you the device I am using, it is our next flagship and it will launch as part of our 3rd-anniversary celebration. Just wait for it.”

 

Realme started its operations in India on May 4, 2018. So the company is expected to host an event around the same time. It is however unclear at the mont whether the company will launch Realme GT or Realme GT Neo, or both. An exact launch date is not known.

 

In China, Realme GT 5G is priced CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 31,440)  for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage and CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 37,000) for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant.

 

Realme GT 5G Specifications


The Realme GT sports a 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The phone features Stainless Steel VC Cooling System. The new cooling system further improves the phone's heat dissipation performance by applying stainless steel in the cooling system and optimizing the heat dissipation structure. The Realme GT 5G comes with a GT mode that boosts the performance.

The Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. The smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Realme GT is equipped with a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture.

 

 

