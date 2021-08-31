Realme GT Neo Gaming to arrive soon

A recent leak suggested that a new Realme smartphone called the GT Neo2 will soon be launching and the design and specs for the same were revealed. Another leak has now emerged which says this smartphone will arrive in the global markets with the moniker ‘Realme GT Neo Gaming’.

The leak comes from a tipster on Twitter as per which the GT Neo Gaming will have a gaming design. He even revealed a poster for the smartphone which shows a similar design to the leaked GT Neo2 but with RGB lights in the camera array.

The phone will further get a 64MP triple camera setup along with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is expected to arrive in two variants including 8GB RAM + 128 GB model and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant in global markets. These models could be priced at $499 (approx Rs 36,400) and $599 (approx Rs 43,700), respectively.

Realme GT Neo2 Specifications (Rumoured)

If the rumours are true, both Realme GT Neo2 and GT Neo Gaming could have identical specifications. The Realme GT Neo2 should sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Further, the smartphone would also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Further, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Moreover, there should be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

More variants should be available at the time of launch. It could be running Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. The triple camera setup on the back should be headlined by a 64MP primary sensor. The other two sensors could be an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro camera. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The Realme GT Neo2 seems to feature a premium body with minimal bezels on the front. Furthermore, the speaker grille and USB Type C port can be seen on the bottom.