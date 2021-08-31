Realme GT Neo2 design, specifications tipped

Realme came up with the GT Neo smartphone earlier this year in China. It came as the Realme X7 Max in India and it seems like the company is working on the successor to the smartphone. The Realme GT Neo2 has now been spotted via a new leak.

The leak comes from Digit in collaboration with OnLeaks. The design leak is based on the pre-production unit of the smartphone. The Realme GT Neo2 seems to feature a premium body with minimal bezels on the front. Furthermore, the speaker grille and USB Type C port can be seen on the bottom.

The left side sports the volume rocker, while the power button is on the right edge. In addition, the publication mentions that the phone will be lightweight and slim. However, the exact dimensions of the smartphone weren’t shared.

Realme GT Neo2 Specifications (Rumoured)

The Realme GT Neo2 should sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Further, the smartphone would also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Further, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Moreover, there should be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

More variants should be available at the time of launch. It could be running Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0. The triple camera setup on the back should be headlined by a 64MP primary sensor. The other two sensors could be an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro camera. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Separately, one of Realme’s budget smartphones, the Realme C21 recently started receiving the Android 11 update. The new build comes with version RMX3201_11_C.02. The update optimises performance, improves stability, and fixes known issues.