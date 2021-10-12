Realme GT Neo 2T official render surface online ahead of launch

Realme is all set to launch the Realme GT Neo 2T on October 19 in China. This will be jointly designed by Li Ning, a popular Chinese sportswear and sports equipment company. Now ahead of the launch, the company has released the first render of the smartphone.

The render shows the rear design of the Realme GT Neo 2T. The phone will come in a White colour and Inky Black colour variants. The image confirms that the smartphone is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup with an LED flash unit.

The left side of the device has a SIM card tray and volume buttons. The bottom part sports a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, a USB-C port, and a speaker grille.

Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has spotted Realme GT Neo 2T on the company’s India website. This suggests that the phone will also launch in India soon.

A smartphone with model number RMX3357 was certified by TENAA back in August. This model is believed to be the upcoming Realme GT Neo2T.

Realme GT Neo 2T Specifications (Rumoured)

The Realme GT Neo 2T will likely sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution. This display should refresh at a rate of 120Hz. On the front, the smartphone should have a hole-punch design for an alleged 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Furthermore, you should be getting 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage. There should be a triple camera unit, which could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and additional sensors of 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel. A 4500mAh battery could back the smartphone with 65W fast charging support. It might run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

In related news, Realme is set to launch the Realme GT Neo2 in India on October 13 along with the Buds Air 2. The TWS earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation. With active noise cancellation of up to 25dB, the Realme Buds Air 2 monitors external noise through a feed-forward microphone, allowing the earbuds to send out a reverse anti-noise sound to cancel it out. It can filter out most low-frequency noise.