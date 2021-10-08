Realme Buds Air 2 Green colour variant to launch on October 13 in India

Realme GT Neo2 will be launching in India on October 13. The company has also confirmed to launch the new Green colour variant of the Realme Buds Air 2 on October 13.

Realme Buds Air 2 earbuds were launched earlier this year. Currently, the earbuds are available in three colour options – Closer White, Closer Black, and Closer Gold. Now the Green colour variant will be the fourth colour option for the Realme Buds Air 2.

Realme Buds Air 2 Features

The TWS earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation. With active noise cancellation of up to 25dB, the Realme Buds Air 2 monitors external noise through a feed-forward microphone, allowing the earbuds to send out a reverse anti-noise sound to cancel it out. It can filter out most low-frequency noise. It also cancels out the noise of home appliances.

The Buds Air 2 also comes with Transparency Mode, which enables users to listen to the ambient sound in one click. Since the in-ear design brings physical noise cancellation, the Transparency Mode makes it easy to talk to others without taking off your headphones even once.

The TWS earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation. With active noise cancellation of up to 25dB, the Realme Buds Air 2 monitors external noise through a feed-forward microphone, allowing the earbuds to send out a reverse anti-noise sound to cancel it out. It can filter out most low-frequency noise. It also cancels out the noise of home appliances.

The Buds Air 2 also comes with Transparency Mode, which enables users to listen to the ambient sound with one click. Since the in-ear design brings physical noise cancellation, the Transparency Mode makes it easy to talk to others without taking off your headphones even once.

Meanwhile, A landing page of the Realme GT Neo2 smartphone is now live on Realme India’s website. The microsite also confirms that Realme GT Neo2 will feature an E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600Hz touch sampling rate. In addition, the phone is also confirmed to pack a Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood.